The murder trial of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, is set to resume in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning. Five men have been accused of shooting and killing Meyiwa during an alleged robbery in Vosloorus, in 2014.

New developments regarding the transfer of the second docket in the matter from the Director of Public Prosecutions in Johannesburg to the Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria are expected to take centre stage.

The docket fingers those who were in the house on the fateful night that Meyiwa was shot. It includes his then-girlfriend and mother of his child Kelly Khumalo.

A decision on the docket will however be made after the current trial has been finalised.

The second docket in the murder trial was introduced by former defence counsel for accused 1 to 4, advocate Malesela Teffo.

It was opened in 2019 by two police officers who were part of the initial investigation team and were reportedly frustrated by the lack of progress in the investigation and thought that the six witnesses who were in the house were concealing the truth about the true identity of the killer.

