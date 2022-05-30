The murder trial of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is expected to resume in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday after a month-long postponement.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer icon who was gunned down at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house almost eight years ago.

An emotional sendoff for Meyiwa:

The trial resumes amid controversies with the arrest of defence advocate, Malesela Teffo, and the sudden passing of one of the police officers believed to be the first to arrive at the scene, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu.

Ndlovu was mentioned several times in Sergeant Thabo Mosia’s testimony who collected evidence at the crime scene. During his testimony, he maintained the crime scene had not been tampered with when Advocate, Malesela Teffo grilled him on why he took so long to arrive at the scene.

Key State witness in Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial dies:

The controversial Teffo has meanwhile maintained his own legal battles will not impact the murder trial. The defence lawyer returned to the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court on Friday after his arrest last month on contempt of court charges.

Advocate Malesela Teffo granted R10 000 bail: