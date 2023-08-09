State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the High Court in Pretoria, Tumelo Madlala has been angered by the suggestion that there were no intruders in the house where the soccer star was shot and killed.

Madlala, who was present when Meyiwa was shot, was being cross-examined by defence lawyer, Sipho Ramosepele earlier this week.

Five men are accused of murdering Meyiwa at his girlfiend Kelly Khumalo’s parental home in Vosloorus in 2014.

The case will resume on Thursday morning.

Ramosepele accused Madlala of lying about how Meyiwa was shot.

“I will put it to you that there were no intruders that entered the house on 26 October 2014 when Senzo was shot and killed. A: If that this is what you saying then tell me now. What you are saying is lies. Look I apologise if it sounds as if I’m being disrespectful, I don’t have time to play. It feels good to you because you don’t know what I underwent because of this case.”

Tumelo Madlala takes the stand at his friend Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial: