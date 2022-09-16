The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will go for a two-month long adjournment after Friday’s proceedings.

The trial, which is now focusing on the finer details leading to former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s shooting, was set down for 5 September to 16 September, with Friday being the last day of that set of dates.

This afternoon, the case is expected to be postponed to the 14th of November to run up until the 27th when it will most likely be postponed to next year with the state expected to bring more than 30 witnesses.

On Thursday, Meyiwa’s childhood friend, Tumelo Madlala insisted the intruders were among the five accused in court.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial: 15 September 2022

Five accused charged in 2020

In 2020, Muzi Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonnke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli were charged with Meyiwa’s murder, attempted murder of other witnesses, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, Madlala on Wednesday pointed out Ntanzi as the tall assailant, who Meyiwa had pressed against the wall in the kitchen while Gladness Khumalo and her two daughters, Kelly and Zandi assaulted Mncube with his (Madlala) crutches when a gunshot went off.

On Thursday, TT Thobane sought to pour holes in the state’s case, putting it to the witness that the gun that killed Meyiwa had been brought into the house by Longwe Twala who was Zandi Khumalo’s boyfriend at the time.

According to Thobane, who says the defense will bring a witness to testify to this, Twala entered the house angry because Meyiwa was dating both Kelly and his girlfriend, Zandi.

Thobane says a tussle to take the gun away from Twala during an argument around 19h00 ensued before Twala ran out of the house, leaving behind a gun that accidentally shot Meyiwa.

These details are again expected to come under scrutiny on Friday when Thobane is expected to conclude his cross-examination of the witness before allowing Advocate Zandile Mshololo for the fifth accused, Fisokuhle Ntuli, to begin her leg of cross-examination.