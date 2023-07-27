A state witness has told the High Court in Pretoria that the Senzo Meyiwa murder crime scene could have been contaminated. Nthabiseng Mokete is the third witness to take the stand in the murder trial.

The Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates football star was shot and killed at his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s parental home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

Mokete, a neighbour to the Khumalo’s house is one of the people who went into the crime scene after Meyiwa was shot.

Mokete says she went to the kitchen to get water while the police were still busy on the scene.

Defence: They were in the kitchen….and yet they allow you to come in whilst they are processing.

Mokete: As I walked out of the room that we were occupying, I was careful. And even the police themselves, they cautioned us that we shouldn’t make a lot of movements in that spot of scene.

Five men are currently on trial for the killing of the former Bafana Bafana captain at Khumalo’s mother’s home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni in October 2014.

