‘Meyiwa murder accused registered cellphone under different name’

A cellphone expert says the cellphone number of one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is registered under a different name.

Vodacom’s Forensic Liaison supervisor Pinky Vythilingam is testifying in the trial in the High Court in Pretoria.

The defence had earlier claimed that it belonged to Mthobisi Mncube, one of the five accused of the gunning down the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.

The State Prosecutor Ronnie Sibanda led Vythilingam’s evidence.

Sibanda: Can you tell this court, as per RICA registration? Is it a statutory requirement that a user Rica’s their sim cards?

Vythilingam: Yes

Sibanda: Sim card Number: 6…373.

Name: Ntombi Majola

Sibanda: Evidence in this court is that this number belongs to accused 3, Mthobisi Mncube. Does his name appear on the Rica document?

Vythilingima: It does not appear on the RICA information.

