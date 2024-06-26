Metrobus passenger shot dead in Fleurhof

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A female passenger has been shot in a Metrobus in Fleurhof on Gauteng’s West Rand, this morning.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) responded to the call and upon arrival found the victim deceased.

It is alleged that the perpetrator fled the scene in a vehicle with no registration plates.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says the matter has been redirected to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigations.

Fihla says, “Upon arrival, officers found a deceased female body. It is alleged that the deceased was shot by an unknown male. The suspected shooter reportedly fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Polo sedan without licence plates. Relevant stakeholders are present to process the crime scene and South African Police Service will investigate the matter further.”- Reporting by Simphiwe Mabhena

COMMUTER NOTICE.

MEDIA STATEMENT: FATAL SHOOTING INCIDENT ON METROBUS

26 June 2024. pic.twitter.com/gBNUpAq2Md — Joburg Metrobus (@JoburgMetrobus) June 26, 2024