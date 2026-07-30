Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Metro vs Local councils: IEC breaks down ballot numbers

  • Voting station sign
  • Image Credits :
  • X: IEC South Africa
SABC News

Voters in metropolitan municipalities will get two ballots, whilst those in local councils will get three.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) clarified this at a briefing on Wednesday at its headquarters in Centurion.

In metro councils, each voter is set to receive two ballots, a ward and a proportional ballot.

On the ward ballot, voters vote for a candidate, and on the Public Relations (PR) ballot, for a party.

In local councils, each voter receives three ballots: a ward, PR ballot for the local municipality, and another PR ballot to elect 40% of representatives to the district council.

The Commission’s General Manager on electoral matters, James Aphane, says voters in urban areas will get two ballot papers.

“Voters will get one for the ward election and the other for the PR election for areas like the Tshwane Metro, which are urban areas. If you are in a rural area, you will get three ballot papers, including that of the local council election.”

RELATED VIDEO | LGE 2026 | Final weekend to register to vote

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News