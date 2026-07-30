Metro vs Local councils: IEC breaks down ballot numbers

Voters in metropolitan municipalities will get two ballots, whilst those in local councils will get three.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) clarified this at a briefing on Wednesday at its headquarters in Centurion.

WATCH | Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo briefs the media on the IEC’s readiness for the second and final voter registration weekend ahead of the November 4 local government elections. pic.twitter.com/7pgig4wfqx — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 29, 2026

In metro councils, each voter is set to receive two ballots, a ward and a proportional ballot.

On the ward ballot, voters vote for a candidate, and on the Public Relations (PR) ballot, for a party.

In local councils, each voter receives three ballots: a ward, PR ballot for the local municipality, and another PR ballot to elect 40% of representatives to the district council.

The Commission’s General Manager on electoral matters, James Aphane, says voters in urban areas will get two ballot papers.

“Voters will get one for the ward election and the other for the PR election for areas like the Tshwane Metro, which are urban areas. If you are in a rural area, you will get three ballot papers, including that of the local council election.”

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