Meth calls for coordinated plan to make AI create jobs

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth says there is a need for a coordinated plan to ensure AI creates jobs without deepening inequality.

She delivered the opening address at the 31st Nedlac Annual Summit in Pretoria.

The gathering of business, government, labour and civil society is convened under the theme “Advancing Inclusive Growth and Decent Work in the Age of AI”.

The minister says social dialogue remains the most effective mechanism to ensure a just transition for all workers.

“To realise the full potential of AI while safeguarding decent work, we must strengthen collaboration among all social partners, government, business, labour and community. This entails not only sharing insights but also committing to actionable strategies and policy recommendations that promote inclusive growth and social justice. This event must therefore not be a conversation that ends when we leave this room.”

Employment & Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth says it’s important for Nedlac social partners to harness the transformative power of AI in a manner that is inclusive, equitable and sustainable. She delivered the opening address at the 31st annual summit in Pretoria.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/17HnFGpnal — Nosipho Radebe (@Nosipho_Radebe) September 4, 2026