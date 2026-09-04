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Meth calls for coordinated plan to make AI create jobs

Minister Nomakhosazana Meth addresses the 31st Nedlac Annual Summit in Pretoria.
  • Minister Nomakhosazana Meth addresses the 31st Nedlac Annual Summit in Pretoria.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@deptoflabour
Nosipho Radebe

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth says there is a need for a coordinated plan to ensure AI creates jobs without deepening inequality.

She delivered the opening address at the 31st Nedlac Annual Summit in Pretoria.

The gathering of business, government, labour and civil society is convened under the theme “Advancing Inclusive Growth and Decent Work in the Age of AI”.

The minister says social dialogue remains the most effective mechanism to ensure a just transition for all workers.

“To realise the full potential of AI while safeguarding decent work, we must strengthen collaboration among all social partners, government, business, labour and community. This entails not only sharing insights but also committing to actionable strategies and policy recommendations that promote inclusive growth and social justice. This event must therefore not be a conversation that ends when we leave this room.”

 

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