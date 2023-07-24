Messi, who signed for Miami earlier this month, wore the captain’s armband on his debut for the club in a Leagues Cup tie against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul on Friday, in which the Argentine forward scored a stoppage-time free-kick.

The club’s previous captain was Brazilian midfielder Gregore, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a foot injury.

Asked if Messi would continue to captain Miami, Martino told reporters: “The other day he was (captain) too, when he entered. Yes, he will be.”

Inter Miami close out the two-game group stage on Tuesday when they host Atlanta United with hopes of advancing to the knockout stages of the Leagues Cup, which is a World Cup-style tournament featuring all teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.