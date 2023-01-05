Paris St Germain player Lionel Messi was welcomed with a guard of honour after a 17-day hiatus following his World Cup victory with Argentina’s national football team.

The 35-year-old forward’s teammates and the PSG staff lined up on the club’s pitch in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, while PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos gave him a trophy.

Messi said he had been resting for a few days but now he was back to resume working with his teammates, so when the coach calls on him he will be ready.

The seven-times winner of the Ballon D’Or, helped Argentina lift the World Cup trophy by beating France on penalties in the final on December 18.

Messi has reached a deal with Paris St Germain to stay with the club for at least the 2023-24 season.