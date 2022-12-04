Lionel Messi scored on his 1,000th career appearance in Argentina’s 2-1 win over Australia at the World Cup on Saturday (December 3) to surpass his great predecessor Diego Maradona’s tournament total and set up a quarter-final clash with the Netherlands.

Seeking a first World Cup at his fifth attempt, the mesmerizing Messi curled the ball low past goalkeeper Mat Ryan from inside the area in the 35th minute to send the legions of Argentine fans into delirium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Julian Alvarez bagged Argentina’s second from close range in the 57th minute after fatal hesitation from Ryan with the ball at his feet following a backpass.

Australia, who did superbly to reach the last 16 and are ranked 35 places below the double World Cup winners, defended valiantly with the towering Harry Souttar prominent. They set up a nervy end after Craig Goodwin’s shot was deflected into the net off Enzo Fernandez for an own goal in the 77th minute.

The 35-year-old Messi’s goal was his third in the Qatar tournament and his ninth at World Cups, one more than Maradona.

Below is some of the match reaction from Twitter:

788 goals in 1000 appearances. Messi will be spoken about for centuries to come. We lived it. pic.twitter.com/Zhz09mFxnZ — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 3, 2022

📷: Julian Alvarez and the GOAT, Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/q50iQFrCNS — 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@ChaaliiyKay) December 3, 2022

Thank you to everyone for backing us at home in Australia, here in Qatar and around the world! Your incredible support made this tournament one we will never forget. 🫶 🙌 👏#GiveIt100 #Socceroos #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/QCRyKlxKnd — Socceroos (@Socceroos) December 3, 2022

Meet Garang Kuol who at 18 is the youngest player to feature for Australia 🇦🇺 at the FIFA World Cup. A massive feat for the teenager who was born in Egypt to South Sudanese parents and fled to Australia as a refugee. He is now playing on the same field against Messi’s Argentina. pic.twitter.com/WoYIxTCC7V — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) December 3, 2022