Meshoe promises to resign if ACDP doesn’t improve election results

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says if his party doesn’t perform well and increase its seats in the National Assembly after the May 29 polls, he will step down from his position as party president.

He was speaking on the sidelines of his party’s Gauteng manifesto launch held at the Zola Sports Ground in Soweto earlier this afternoon.

After securing seven seats in the National Assembly in the 1999 elections, the party is now down to four seats making it the sixth biggest party in the national legislature.

Meshoe says South Africans should brace themselves for a change for the first time since the dawn of democracy.

“This is the seventh elections that many people were waiting for. You heard the excitement when I said election number 7. So, this is what people have been waiting for. If nothing happens of the ACDP, I will resign and I will say what I said did not come to pass, but I know it is going to come to pass,” says Meshoe.

“For sure, because what I said shall not have happened and there is no way that we will not do well. ACDP is going to do extremely well. It was not a joke when I said ambulances must be ready because some people are going to collapse,” he adds.