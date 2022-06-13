Owners of certain Mercedes-Benz models from 2006 until 2019 are being urged to stop driving their vehicles and contact their nearest dealership.

The German automobile giant has recalled the ML, GL and R-Class models due to a possible brake failure, saying the defect may lead to accidents.

Acting National Consumer Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza, says: “In this case, we are talking about 13 159 vehicles. The models are your ML, your GL and your R class 251 series. The concern is about the malfunctioning of the brake booster that would be impaired by advanced corrosion on the housing of your joining points. What is faulty is your brake system.”

More details on the recall:

Mabuza says consumers can contact Mercedes-Benz for further details on 0800 133 355.