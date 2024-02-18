Right to Care urges men to circumcise amid reports of rise in STIs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Health non-profit organisation, Right to Care, has urged men to circumcise, use condoms and seek treatment in a bid to help reduce sexually transmitted infections (STIs) which are on the rise. Earlier during the week, the Gauteng Department of Health issued a warning against engaging in risky sexual behaviour as it noted a surge in sexually transmitted diseases (STI)s and HIV infections across the province.

Senior Technical Specialist for Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision at Right to Care, Dr Nelson Igaba says uncircumcised men are more susceptible to STIs than men who are circumcised.

Igaba says men should visit their nearest healthcare facility routinely for STI screening and to check their HIV status.

VIDEO|’There are many ways of preventing STIs’: Dr Nelson Igaba



“There are many ways of preventing STIs, and circumcision is really on top of those. Let’s just list some of the other ones; behavior change, having one sexual partner, using barrier methods like both male and female protection correctly and consistently and of course, the big one is to screen and get treated for STIs.”