Men should take responsibility to ensure that teenage pregnancy is reduced, this is according to national programme officer for Unesco, Buyiswa Mpini.

Mpini says men should start having a conversation on curbing teenage pregnancy. The news comes after the Department of Health in the Free State reported that 150 girls, aged between 10 and 14, have given birth in the province in the last five months.

Statistics also reveal that over 14 000 teenagers, aged between 15 and 19, have given birth in the province last year.

Mpini says the situation is concerning.

“Let’s talk to young men and men in general and ask what role can you play to protect our girls from falling pregnant? Which is, don’t rape our girls. If you are engaging in relationships with our girls, make sure you allow them to protect themselves. “

The South African Medical Research Council reports that even before the pandemic, 16% of young women aged 15 to 19 had begun giving birth.

The figure ranges between 11% in urban areas and 19% in rural areas.

In the Free State, the Thabo Mofutsanyana District recorded the highest cases of teenage pregnancy.

Spokesperson for Free State Department of Health, Mondli Mvambi says youth-friendly zones and clinics cater for sex education for young people and encourage family planning to avoid unwanted pregnancies.

Mvambi elaborates on the alarming number of teenage pregnancies: