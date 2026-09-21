Men should do more to fight against GBVF: Ramaphosa

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on men to do more in the fight against Gender-based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) in the country.

His comments come as investigations continue into the deaths of nine women whose bodies were discovered in Ekurhuleni in recent weeks.

Ramaphosa was speaking to the media on the sidelines of an ANC campaign trail in Woodmead, Johannesburg on Monday morning.

He said, “The message must also go to men; men must continue respecting women, honouring women. The women of the country are the builders of the nation. Gender-based Violence is not only a problem for women, but it’s also a national crisis, and we need to be treating it with exactly that.”

Ramaphosa adds, “We are going to even be deploying more money, more resources, more technology to ensure that we deal with the fear that women are now subjected to.”

VIDEO | Ramaphosa says government will pull out all the stops to find perpetrators:

CANDIDATE LISTS

Ramaphosa also says accountability will be required over problems with the party’s candidate lists for the upcoming Local Government Elections.

On September 16, the Electoral Court dismissed the ANC’s application challenging the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in the matter.

The party has blamed technical problems for some lists not being formally submitted, but the commission has disputed the party’s version of events.

He says the party is discussing the matter to establish what happened.

Ramaphosa says, “On the issue of the lists, the IEC and whether the lists were properly put forward, that matter is ongoing. The ANC today is going to be discussing the matter more fully to see what the way forward is and, of course, I mean, whenever these things happen, we need to find out why and how it happened and where accountability is required; accountability will be there.”