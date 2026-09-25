Men lead march against femicide in KwaThema township

The Gauteng Community Safety Department says it hopes today’s men-led march against gender-based violence will start to shift the burden of prevention from survivors to perpetrators and bystanders of abuse.

The march will take place in KwaThema township in Ekurhuleni.

It is part of the United Nations campaign to raise awareness of gender-based violence.

The department’s Jeff Xaba says they will not stop until men have a mindset shift.

“As men within communities, we need to continue because it is not the first time that we are marching, and it is not the first time that we are engaging in terms of the issues that are confronted by women. We need to continue until there is change that begins to rise within communities that we all live in.”

Video | Gauteng hosts GBV and femicide campaign in Kwa-Thema