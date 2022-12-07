Sentencing proceedings in the murder trial of businessman Wandile Bozwana are set to resume in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

The matter was adjourned on Tuesday to allow the defense to prepare and provide an expert report.

An application for a further postponement was denied.

Vusi Reginald Mathibela (known as Vusi Khekhe -36); Sipho Patrick Hudla (40); Matamela Robert Mutapa (46) and Bonginkosi Paul Khuma (42) were convicted of the premeditated murder of Bozwana in 2015, attempted murder, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

The trial started in 2017 and the four remain in custody.

Judge Papi Mosopa ruled that pre-sentencing proceedings should commence without any further delay.

Mosopa says, “The effect of the matter above is, Ms Clearns must avail herself on the 7th, 8th and 9th December until her evidence is finalized and when this court adjourns on the matter.”

Wandile Bozwana Murder Case | State to present closing arguments:

