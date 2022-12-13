Two men arrested in connection with the assault of a man in Pretoria East in an alleged racial attack are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Thato Lepinka, 30 was assaulted, and his vehicle damaged in a parking lot of Willoway Shopping Centre in Garsfontein in the early hours of Sunday.

In a video which went viral on social media, a man can be heard swearing and uttering racial slurs in Afrikaans while the victim pleads for mercy.

The suspects believed to be members of a bikers’ gang were arrested in separate areas and will appear in the Garsfontein and Hatfield Magistrates’ Courtsrespectively.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brenda Muridili says, “Garsfontein police received a complaint of assault and proceeded to the scene which was a few minutes away from the police station. Upon arrival, they found the victim, a 30-year-old man and two suspects on the scene allegedly still continuing with their act of criminality.”

“The Provincial Commissioner has instructed that an internal investigation be conducted on the allegations that the members who attended the crime scene failed to act while crime was being committed in their presence,” added Muridili.