To mark just 50 days until the start of 2022 FIFA World Cup, the SABC has confirmed their acquisition of the world’s greatest football spectacles for men and women, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

SABC confirms acquisition of World Cup rights:

In a statement, the public broadcaster says the acquisition of FIFA’s flagship tournaments is testament to the SABC’s commitment to continuously fulfill its public service mandate by providing access to sports of national interest to South African citizens.

The FIFA World Cup is set to take place from 20 November to 18 December 2022 in Qatar, with the FIFA Women’s World Cup set for 20 July to the 20 August 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

The statement further reads, “For the FIFA World Cup, SABC Sport Channel will be the primary broadcast platform for the live presentation of the matches, with SABC 1, SABC 2 and SABC 3also carrying the games live simultaneously.”

Audiences will also be able to enjoy the live action in the language of their choice on various SABC Radio Stations.

All the latest news, score updates, log table, streaming services and live match commentary will be available on the SABC Sport digital platforms as well.

The SABC’s Group Chief Executive Officer Madoda Mxakwe says, “The acquisition of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has always been a strategic decision for the SABC. The FIFA World Cup creates various marketing opportunities for SABC Sport and other SABC sub brands, and we will optimally use this event to create a sense of euphoria for South Africans everywhere”.