Memorial service underway for Kariba ferry disaster victims

A memorial service is underway for the victims of Tuesday’s Kariba ferry disaster in Zimbabwe.

Kariba residents, families of the deceased and senior government officials have gathered at Nyamhunga Stadium to pay tribute.

The vessel was carrying 119 people when it capsized near Long Island, reportedly after being hit by strong waves.

Forty-four people have been confirmed dead.

Search and recovery operations continue for those still missing.

Zimbabwe has declared a State of Disaster, allowing the government to mobilise additional resources for the search, recovery and humanitarian response.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent messages of condolence to the families of people who died.

In his message, President Mnangagwa described the accident as a tragedy that has exposed serious deficiencies in the country’s maritime capabilities.

He called on relevant government agencies to immediately address the shortcomings and take an active role in implementing remedial measures to prevent similar disasters in the future.

Ferry Accident | 44 dead as Zimbabwe declares state of disaster