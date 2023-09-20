Memorial service to be held in Pienaar for two murdered children

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The community of Pienaar outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga is expected to hold a memorial service this afternoon for two children. They were murdered allegedly by an 18-year-old suspect.

The bodies of six-year-old Junior Mabandla and three-year-old Peaceful Khoza were exhumed last week after they had gone missing.

The community apprehended the suspect who led them to the shallow graves of both the children.

The police confirmed that the remains of Mabandla were found buried in another person’s grave at a local cemetery with some body parts missing after he had been missing since early last month.

