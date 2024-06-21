Memorial service held for victims of Limpopo truck-car collision

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The mass memorial service of four victims of a car and truck collision is being held at Ha-Rabali village, outside Louis Trichardt, Limpopo.

The deceased – two siblings and their two friends – were killed in a collision between a truck and a car in the area on Saturday last week. They were traveling back home from a wedding celebration.

The deceased families’ spokesperson Steve Mungomeni says the deceased will be laid to rest on Saturday.

“Our brothers were on the way coming back from a wedding when they collided head-on with a truck on Saturday. We were summoned to the scene as family members, and we identified them. Unfortunately, they were all dead at the scene. We are busy with tomorrow’s funeral, and we appreciate one of our residents who helped us with a cow for the preparation. What is hurting us the most is that they were all still very young, and their families expected a bright future from them.”