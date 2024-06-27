Memorial service held for slain Mpho Moalosi

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Family, friends, and colleagues of the slain Mpho Moalosi gathered for her memorial service at the Tsoseletso High School in Bloemfontein in the Free State.

Moalosi was a teacher at the school.

She was allegedly killed by her boyfriend Steven Sejakane who drove over her multiple times with a car. Her body was found on the R702 road near the Mangaung prison.

Her car was found at her boyfriend’s house where he had been hiding under the bed.

Moalosi was reported missing by her brother over a week ago after he could not find her in the house.

South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) in the Free State’s spokesperson Makhua Tumahole advised teachers to make use of programs that are available to address issues of Gender-Based Violence.

“We are very sad as the South African Teachers Union. We never expected that such a horrible incident would happen to one of our own because we have made a provision that in our different structures. We have a desk which is called the gender desk and this desk has been particularly dedicated towards previously disadvantaged backgrounds where we are coming from during the apartheid-era. We know that our women and children were oppressed, so we dedicated this desk to ensure that we affirm women and protect their rights”

“We condemn these senseless & barbaric acts of violence against women & children. We call upon society to be vigilant & proactive, collaborating closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure swift justice for perpetrators. I urge men to protect women & children” @MaqueenMathae pic.twitter.com/P1bD71BkF0 — FS Government (@fsgov) June 26, 2024