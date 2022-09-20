Family, friends, members of the judiciary and the legal fraternity in the Western Cape have paid tribute to the late Magistrate Romay van Rooyen during a memorial service at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. The 50-year-old magistrate was found murdered in her home near Muizenberg, in the Southern Peninsula, nearly two weeks ago.

The memorial service was held to celebrate the life of Van Rooyen. During the service, family, friends and former colleagues paid tribute to her.

Hard working and dedicated to justice, is how many described Van Rooyen. Chief Magistrate Johan Loots is one of the people who worked with Van Rooyen.

“She had a wonderful judicial temperament. Court work is confrontational by nature. But over the four years we never received any complaints against her. She was a hard worker with outstanding work ethic,” says Loots.

Van Rooyen was found lifeless in her home last weekend. Her vehicle, which was allegedly stolen during the attack, has since been recovered by the Hawks who are investigating her murder. No arrests have yet been made.

Her court attire was handed over to her father during the service. A funeral service is expected to take place this Saturday.

VIDEO: Hawks take over investigation of Magistrate Romay van Rooyen’s murder: