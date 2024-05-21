Memorial service for George building collapse victims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The families of those who died when a building collapsed in George in the Western Cape will today hold a memorial service for their loved ones.

Thirty-four people died when the multi-storey residential building which was under construction collapsed about two weeks ago. Nine people are still in hospital.

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, handed over the deadly construction site to the Department of Labour and the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigations on Friday.

More than 1000 rescue workers, support and volunteers assisted with the rescue operations and the removal of 6000 tons of rubble.

George building collapse | Rescue and recovery operations now over:

Bredell added that this disaster will not only be remembered for the immense and tragic loss of life, but also for the incredibly brave and selfless work carried out by the more than 1 000 people since Monday, 6 May, when the incident occurred.

The memorial service will be held at Lawaaikamp Community Hall.

MEDIA STATEMENT: 15:00 Update on Building Collapse Site in George, Western Cape – South Africahttps://t.co/kN3a5CyF5z — George Municipality (@george_mun) May 17, 2024