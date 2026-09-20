Memorial lecture honours Dr Hlahla, pledges R1m bursaries

Businessman Malose Kekana has pledged a million rand in bursaries to learners of Mahwelereng township near Mokopane in Limpopo.

The bursary initiative is in honour of the late Dr Tshehla Hlahla, who was remembered during the first memorial lecture in the township.

Dr Hlahla was a prominent medical doctor, an anti-apartheid activist and a stalwart of the Black Consciousness Movement. He was known as the “people’s doctor”. He spent 43 years providing free medical services to poor and disadvantaged communities in parts of Limpopo.

Kekana says Dr Hlahla was more than just a doctor and dedicated his life to serving his community.

“I’ll also work with the foundation to mobilise resources to ensure that by 2028, children in our community will have a safe place to play… applause…Dr Hlahla told us that charity begins at home. I have come to believe that what God and our ancestors blessed us with is not ours alone, we are just custodians, we are called to use what we have to give hope, to lift others as we rise from which our communities can draw strength,” Kekana says.