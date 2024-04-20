NFP members optimistic party will address citizens’ challenges

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Members of the National Freedom Party (NFP) in KwaZulu-Natal say they are optimistic that party president Ivan Barnes will table a manifesto to address the challenges faced by South Africans.

Barnes is expected to deliver the party’s election manifesto at the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi stadium in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal today.

The party, which was formed by the late Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi in 2011, is trying to rebuild after it lost support in recent elections.

2024 Elections | NFP set to launch its 2024 elections manifesto in Ulundi:

Internal squabbles and leadership court battles have also led to dwindling support.

Party members Nokuthula Mahaye and Kaizer Dladla share their views ahead of the manifesto launch.

Nokuthula Mahaye, “We want the president to touch on building unity in our party, we want him to provide a plan to create jobs and also ensure service delivery. We also need job opportunities.”

Kaizer Dladla, “As the party we had differences which we have resolved . We are not safe in this country, our borders are not secured that is why it is easy to bring drugs into this country. We want our president to elaborate on the issue of education. Children are struggling to access NSFAS.”