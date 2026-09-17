Members of the KZN legislature denounce the killing of women

Members of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature have denounced the killing of women in the country and urged tougher action to tackle the scourge.

This comes as alarm and outrage grips the country following the discovery of bodies of murdered women in Johannesburg’s East Rand.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate, Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of the Legislature Hannah Lidgett said it was not good enough to advise women to restrict their movement to improve their safety while perpetrators continue to roam free.

She urged both men and women to take a stand against violence targeted at women.

She also called on lawmakers to conduct oversight visits to police stations to ensure they take gender-based violence and femicide cases seriously.

“This is a call to action to this house. You are leaders and you need to stand up and take action against gender-based violence and femicide that is happening on a daily basis in our country. This is not happening only in Kempton Park, this is happening on our doorstep here in KZN. We have the rape capital of the country here in KwaZulu-Natal. So, it cannot be business as usual.”