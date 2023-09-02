In little over a week, Members of Parliament will vote for a new Public Protector. Should Kholeka Gcaleka get a 60% majority vote in the National Assembly, she will take charge of the Office.

The vote is scheduled to take place in the National Assembly on the 11th of September.

Gcaleka’s name has been forwarded to the National Assembly, by a Parliamentary committee set up to select and recommend the next Public Protector.

The Office of the Public Protector is a Chapter Nine institution, established through Section 81 of the Constitution. Its primary role can be found in its name, a protector of the public.

Integrity

Because of the significant authority and responsibility this office holds, it needs to be led by someone described as having impeccable integrity.

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution’s Lawson Naidoo says, “It must be occupied by someone who has the respect of the people in the public sector. Respect of the public at large because they are there representing us.”

The first person to hold this Office was Selby Baqwa from 1995 to 2002.

Baqwa established outreach programmes to create public awareness around this Office, by taking the office of the Public Protector to the people.

Naidoo says, “The first two Public Protectors were really responsible for laying ground work and setting the infrastructure for the office.”

Lawrence Mushwana took over and led till 2009. He expanded on the outreach programmes.

Corruption Watch’s Motlatsi Komote adds, “He also ensured that the remedial actions for investigations were confirmed as binding. So he really laid the foundation for the foundation for the 2016 Nkandla judgement.”

The first woman to head this office, from 2009 to 2016, was Thuli Madonsela – who has been credited with making the public more aware, about the workings of the Public Protector.

Many put this down to the kinds of cases she took on, thereby elevating its public profile.

Motlatsi Komote claims, “She operated without fear, favour and we saw it with the different positions she took, particularly with Nkandla.”

Madonsela succeeded by the current suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Komote says Mkhwebanes’ decision-making ability has really been questioned.

“Mkhwebane is leaving at a time when there is more bad publicity around the office of the Public Protector than good,” Komote explains.

Mkhwebane is currently facing possible removal from her office, just over a month before her term officially comes to an end.

She faced a Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office, the probe found she was incompetent and guilty of gross misconduct.

The committee’s report will also be voted on in the National Assembly on the same day that MPs vote for or against Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector.