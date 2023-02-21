Members of BRICS have gathered in South Africa for a four day meeting on employment and labour issues. The Department of Employment and Labour is hosting the first scheduled BRICS countries Employment working group in Gauteng.

The forum sitting from today the 21st to the 24th February is set to see the promotion of decent work and dignity in the work space with inputs from delegates from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

South Africa has assumed the BRICS presidency for the year 2023 taking over from China.

The bricks Employment Working Group started on a sombre note in remembrance of workers that have lost their lives over the years globally. Government officials, dignitaries from BRICS member countries and experts from local and international academia have gathered in Gauteng on day one of the BRICS gathering.

Gauteng MEC for Economic Development Tasneem Motara explains: “I believe we have a unique opportunity to learn from each other on ways to promote productivity and improve labour rights across our countries against the backdrop of numerous challenges facing our economies and our respective labour markets.”

The South African government has of late come under fire on the treatment of workers that have threatened to go on an indefinite strike action over wages. The Department of employment and labour says some of these issues will be discussed in the four days.

“How do we make sure that our people at work are looked after, treated decently, conventions in the ILO speak of equal pay for the work of equal value, how do we make sure that we agree to a particular standard, already IOL has set that standard so as BRICS member state how do we actionalised that and make sure that in reality our people are treated well,” says Labour and employment deputy minister Boitumelo Moloi.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) continues its call for a just, equitable and sustainable world of work in line human rights and best practices.

South Africa has been given a vote of confidence in the achievement of ILO conventions.

“Increasing productivity depends on also improving working conditions and protecting labour rights so South Africa is really putting the bar high for the BRICS countries to really move towards economic growth with decent work which is also a commitment that this countries took in the 2030 sustainable development agenda,” says Claire Harasty from ILO.

Intercontinental ties

Day one also saw members of the BRICS countries also share their expectations on the intercontinental ties, the creation and sustainable of jobs and the well needed labour global development.

“I think the BRICS forum is very important for us as Brazil because it shows the possibility of public policies for us to exchange the best practice from all countries to promote decent work, respecting the rights of workers and this was a Lena means of development to use the labour market as a way to promote that environment. We are here to learn from each other and contribute to a strong declarations from ministers that will come late this year,” says Valter Sanches a Brazil delegate.

South Africa will later on in the year launch an employment productivity ecosystem project for the BRICS block that will speak to the relationship between employment and economic growth.

Commitments on the sharing of ideas in protecting the rights of workers and ensuring adequate compensation through wages that will in turn boost productivity.

Employment labour hosts BRICS working group meeting: