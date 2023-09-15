Members of AmaZulu regiment gathered outside the mortuary in Ulundi where the remains of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi have been kept. They were singing and chanting traditional songs known as amahubo in memory of the traditional Prime Minister.

Through song they are bidding him farewell, as well as praising his contribution in building the AmaZulu nation. Hundreds of IFP supporters have joined members of the regiments at the mortuary ahead of Buthelezi’s remains being taken back to his family home at KwaPhindangene.

“We are here at the mortuary to take the remains of our Traditional Prime Minister Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, taking him back to KwaPhingangene palace, we have same sentiment that we ensure the send-off of our Traditional Prime Minister is done accordingly because he worked hard building the Zulu nation. We fully understand there is no other Traditional Prime Minister we had during our times as a Zulu nation in good and bad times, even from apartheid to democracy,” Acting head of the regiments, Sipho Mhlongo explains.

Meanwhile, Mhlongo says Buthelezi’s departure leaves a huge void.

“His departure is a huge loss to us but we hope God will give us another good Traditional Prime Minister because we believe Shenge was a gift from God for us. We believe God will give us another leader in our nation to fill these big shoes although it won’t be easy. Shenge was a hero. His work and legacy speak volumes,” Mhlongo elaborates.

: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi | Family, Amabutho prepare to take the body home