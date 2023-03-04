Some members of the ANC in the Ngaka Modiri Molema Region in the North West say divisions within the ANC continue to deepen.

They say some branch general meetings have not yet been convened, since after the election of the current provincial executive committee (PEC) of the party last year.

The PEC was elected eight months ago during the 9th ANC Provincial Conference held in Rustenburg.

Scores of ANC members attended the Ngaka Modiri Molema regional general council. ANC NEC deployees to the North West, Soviet Lekganyane and Gwen Ramokgopa were also in attendance.

Deputy President of the party Paul Mashatile, who was expected to attend, could not do so due to other commitments.

Paul Mashatile engages the media following his NUM congress address:

The purpose of the meeting was to brief branches about the party’s national conference resolutions. But some members of the party attending the council say cracks within the ANC in the province are deepening.

“I am requesting the Secretary-General must come to North West and intervene because if we can go to elections divided, we will not see any progress because some of the branches have been rigged.”

“We want the ANC to unite to go for elections because we cannot go to elections as a divided ANC because there are coalitions all over the country.”

However, the ANC says it will still engage with the branches to assess the state of the party in the province.

Convener of the ANC NEC deployees to North West Soviet Lekganyane says as new deployees , they are waiting for reports from formal structures of the ANC.

“We are new as members of the NEC, we are new deployees in this province, we are going to get reports from the formal structures of the ANC about the life and health of the organisation. I think once we have interacted with them, we will know what the state of the organisation is in the province, we can be able to make a statement through the office of the Secretary-General, if it is so required,” said Lekganyane.

Lekganyane says they still need to meet with the PEC about outstanding issues.

“Once we have a full report about where the province is what progress has been made since their last provincial conference the two regions that have gone to conferences what progress they have made since their regional conferences and the two outstanding conferences at Bojanala and Kenneth Kaunda,”

He added, “We will get to know when those conferences are sitting, for sure as we continue to frequent the province, we will get to know it better and also provide sufficient answers to whatever questions may be asked today or in future,”

Other regional general councils of the party will continue tomorrow in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, comprising of the likes of Vryburg, and Kenneth Kaunda regions, comprising of Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp amongst others.