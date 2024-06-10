Meiringspoort Pass remains closed due to construction work

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Traffic authorities in the Little Karoo say the Meiringspoort Pass, which links Oudtshoorn to Beaufort West in the Central Karoo, will remain closed until further notice due to extensive construction work.

Significant repairs are underway, including the rebuilding of sections of the road as well as addressing hazardous ditches formed along the riverbanks.

These conditions pose a serious danger to motorists, necessitating the closure.

The Swartberg Pass also remains closed due to bad road conditions.

These passes and other roads in and around Oudtshoorn were closed due to heavy rains which caused flooding and rockfalls last week.

Mopping up operations will continue this week.

More details on all roads to be affected:

Relief efforts

Meanwhile, families cut off due to floods have received food parcels from Gift of the Givers. The Garden Route District Municipality, Oudtshoorn Municipality, the South African National Defence Force and the South African Police Service SAPS assistance.

Western Cape floods | Relief for affected families: