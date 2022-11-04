The Meiringspoort pass near Oudtshoorn in the Little Karoo has been reopened to traffic again following Thursday’s flash floods.

The pass links the Little and Central Karoo. It was closed last night following heavy rains.

Crews have been clearing debris off the road. Several trucks that were stuck in the pass have also been removed.

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms over the central Karoo later today which could result in more flash flooding which may lead to damage to infrastructure and disruption of traffic flow.

SA Weather | 04 November 2022 | #SABCWeather



Laingsburg was among the towns affected in yesterday’s flooding. It suffered massive damage from flooding more than 40 years ago.