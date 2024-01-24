Medvedev advances to another Grand Slam semi-final

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian third seed, Daniil Medvedev has advanced to another Grand Slam semi-final.

The two-time runner-up and 2021 US Open champion beat ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in five sets in their quarter-final match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday morning.

Medvedev recorded a 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victory in a match that lasted one minute short of four hours.

He will meet the winner of the match between second seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Germany’s sixth seed, Alexander Zverev, in Friday’s semi-final.