Medicare24 alleged fraud case unable to proceed due to review outcome

The state in the multi-million rand tender fraud case allegedly involving Medicare 24 says the case at the Regional Court in Pretoria cannot proceed until the outcome of a review of the matter involving all of the accused, including Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Matlala was re-joined with his co-accused after being previously separated during plea and sentencing negotiations, which later collapsed.

This comes after the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court recommended a 12-year direct imprisonment sentence for Matlala rather than the proposed 8 years.

State prosecutor Santhos Manilall says, “That case review team had already reviewed the case in respect of Mr Masemola and made recommendations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). They are continuing the process.”

“However, your worship, due to the other matters that they are also reviewing at this stage, they’re only sitting on the 8 of October 2026, to continue with the assessment of this particular case, involving all the accused in this matter.”

Medicare 24 tender fraud and corruption case involving ‘Cat’ Matlala postponed