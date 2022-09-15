Media personality Lumko “Johnson” Leqela has passed away. The TV presenter passed away on Wednesday. The cause of death is yet to be announced.

Leqela first entered the public realm as a teenager on the popular SABC1 YoTV platform and then went on to nurture a career in television broadcast, radio and production.

In a statement, the family has described Leqela’s passing as a gut-wrenching loss to the family, their loved ones, the LGBTQIA+ community and ultimately to the South African broadcast community.

They say they lived a life filled with purpose and authenticity. Details on the memorial and funeral will be shared by the family in due course.

The family has also asked that the public respect their privacy as they deal with this difficult loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎬📱📻🎭📿 (@lumkojohnson)

People on Twitter react to Leqela’s passing

I cherish the time we were given with Lumko… Lumko was a bright light, a voice needed & such a great human being… #RIPLumkoJohnson — Atandwa Kani (@AtandwaKani) September 14, 2022

You played a huge role in my career as a growing artist. You gave me chance, believed in me and my talent. I’ll work hard to make you proud. Rest Well Lumko Johnson ❤️ #RIPLumkoJohnson pic.twitter.com/NXaflQLW4F — Tiisetso Masike (@tiisetso_real) September 14, 2022

LUMKO JOHNSON 👑🎬💔🕊️

YOTV days were awesome, but my highlight was when he played MJ on Mzansi Magic’s Inkaba alongside Dr John Kani, Dumisani Mbebe, Nompilo Gwala & Weza Solange. A proud fearless king🌈 Rest In Peace Leqela💔 #RIPLumkoJohnson pic.twitter.com/EZAAeLjSaT — Bekithemba Zulu 🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) September 14, 2022

#RIPLumkoJohnson Oh, let’s not forget the impact they had on this media landscape.

@Yfm is the most queer friendly station on the continent.

That is @LumkoJohnson Last time I saw them I said this.

I’ll never forget that proud, almost shy smile. Ngeke 😭💔 — Bev (@bevditsie) September 14, 2022