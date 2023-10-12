Media launches bid to allow publishing of proceedings in Gumede trial

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Durban High Court has heard a formal joint media application to overturn a court order which prohibits them from publishing recordings and visuals of the fraud and corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede and 21 other accused.

The joint application is being brought by the SABC, eNCA and Newzroom Africa.

In July, Judge Sharmaine Balton made this order when the state raised concerns about the safety of witnesses.

The state is opposing the application and it’s expected to deliver its argument next week.

The media houses’ attorney, Daniel Rosengarten, explains why they are arguing that the order is unconstitutional.

“The constitution protects freedom of speech which includes not only the right of the media to impart information but also the right of the public to know information. So, what we are saying is by putting this order which in essence is a gaging order on the media broadcast live making the information available, now it totally limits those rights.”

