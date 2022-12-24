The warehouse of a media company in Cape Town has been extensively damaged by a huge fire in Woodstock.

The City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says there were no injuries during Friday night’s blaze and the cause is unknown at this stage.

Smith says several firefighting resources have been dispatched to the scene and specialised hydraulic aerial-equipment roped in to fight the blaze.

“Last night our call centre received information of a building alight on the N1 incoming by Woodstock. Units responded and discovered a media company’s warehouse alight. After several small scale explosions occurred, a lane was closed to protect passing motorists. Six fire engines were initially despatched but due to the difficulty posed by the height of the flames, a Bronto Skylift was called to the scene to assist.”