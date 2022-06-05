The China Media Group (CMG), China’s major broadcaster, and major media companies in Africa jointly launched an action for China-Africa environment protection in Nairobi, capital of Kenya on Sunday, aiming to unite media in China and Africa to raise public awareness on planet Earth.

Representatives from international institutions, political dignitaries, heads of professional institutions and representatives of mainstream media from African countries attended the launch ceremony either online or offline.

During the ceremony, the Chinese and African media jointly published an action proposal titled “Speaking for Nature”, calling on people from both countries to pay attention to the planet and jointly face new environment challenges.

“What the media gives to people is useful information. And hopefully through the information, the education is done, and awareness levels are raised,” Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan said in his video address to the event.

The action, initiated by the CMG, will last for three months, during which multiple screening activities will be held.

The naked-eye 3D promotional video on environment protection, “Speaking for Nature”, produced by CMG, was unveiled in Africa on the day.

Sunday also marks World Environment Day, with the theme of “Only One Earth” this year.

“Today we mark the World Environmental Day, which calls for collective transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet,” said Najib Balala, Kenya’s Minister of Tourism.