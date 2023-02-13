Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Mzi Khumalo has urged political parties in the Tshwane City Council to ensure there is stability within the municipality.

Khumalo says the council should prioritise the election of the new executive mayor and mayoral committee members. This follows the announcement by City of Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams that he has resigned.

Khumalo says the collapse of financial management under Williams, coupled with persistent governance challenges has rendered the municipality incapable of discharging its constitutional mandate and responsibility.

The MEC’s spokesperson Kgapa Mabusela explains, “MEC Khumalo is of the view that the expeditious election of the new executive mayor and the subsequent appointment of members of the mayoral committee is crucial that the new executive can attend to the Auditor-General recent adverse findings on unauthorised, wasteful and fruitless expenditure, coupled with persistent governance challenges that beset the City of Tshwane.”

Williams is expected to formally bow out on the 28th of February. Nominations for a new Democratic Alliance (DA) candidate to succeed him are already streaming in. But opposition parties say they will reject another DA mayor.

The African National Congress (ANC) has bemoaned the state of Gauteng metros under the DA-led coalition. Many are failing to pay service providers.

In Tshwane, municipal buses had to be parked due to a lack of diesel and in Johannesburg, supplies took back their vehicles due to non-payment.

