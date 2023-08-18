The Mpumalanga Health MEC, Sasekani Manzini, has announced that plans are underway to build a mental health hospital in Emalahleni. Manzini made the announcement during the official opening of the 30-bed mental health unit at the Ermelo provincial hospital.

The National Health Department approved the construction of the mental unit in March of this year.

Manzini says it will cater to patients suffering from mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, and bipolar.

“We did not have a mental health unit in Gert Sibande; hence, this one has thirty beds. Patients from Gert were transferred to Witbank, which is the closest to them. Opening this one means we will have patients admitted. We want to create awareness of mental health.”

Meanwhile, Mbhekeni Thwala is among the local residents who have welcomed the opening of the mental health unit.

“We are very happy that our brothers and sisters who are struggling with mental health will now find help. We had a problem as to where we would take them because when we brought them to the hospital, they were not cared for. These people are dangerous, even to us as their families, because they can be physically violent. Bringing them to the hospital is better.”