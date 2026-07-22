MEC to engage Gauteng taxi leaders amid growing tensions

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela is expected to meet representatives of the Gauteng Taxi Industry in Pretoria on Thursday.

This follows a media briefing by taxi leaders on Monday in which they raised concerns about their deteriorating relationship with the department and called for the intervention of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

The meeting is expected to focus on key issues affecting the minibus taxi sector, including operating licences, regulatory compliance and efforts to strengthen governance within the industry.

Monday’s media briefing by industry members highlighted growing tensions between operators and the provincial department.

Taxi leaders accused Diale-Tlabela of sidelining recognised industry leadership, raised concerns over delays in the issuing and collection of operating licences and permits and said the relationship with the department had broken down.

They also gave government a seven-day ultimatum to intervene, warning that failure to address their concerns could result in a province-wide taxi shutdown.

Gauteng taxi operators demand end to licence delays: