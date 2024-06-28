MEC says 10% of matriculants in Eastern Cape at risk of failing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Eastern Cape Education Department says more than 9 000 Grade 12 learners in the province are at risk of failing matric.

This number constitutes 10% of the 93 000 registered Grade 12 learners for the 2024 academic year.

MEC Fundile Gade says they are progressed learners who have been struggling academically in the lower grades.

Gade says there are interventions in place to assist the learners.

“In terms of the interventions, it means that you won’t be generic you have to be specific and get a well-trained teacher to deal with this one in order to prepare for examinations. So, those are the bolts and nuts of trying to rescue these kids that are already in the system.”