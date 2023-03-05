The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Free State say MEC for Education Dr Tate Makgoe was among the very few dedicated and humble leaders of government who always provided sound leadership.

Makgoe died in a crash on the N1 outside Winburg on his way from Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday morning.

His bodyguard, Vuyo Mdi, also died when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into two cows.

The driver Pule Nkopane was injured and taken to hospital.

EFF Provincial Chairperson Mapheule Liphoko says Makgoe will be remembered for his diligent service to the people of the Free State.

“Tate Makgoe, as the MEC, has served the people of Free State gallantly and diligently. He has also demonstrated that you can both be a servant of the people, be humble, and achieve great things. We would like to send to family, his comrades in the ANC, South African people, and the Free Staters in general, condolences.”

SABC News’ Kamogelo Seekoei reports from the scene of accident: