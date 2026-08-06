MEC Maile urges parents to submit grade 1 & 8 applications on time

Parents in Gauteng have until the 4th of September to submit applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners for the 2027 academic year.

The month-long application period opened on Wednesday.

Grade R parents seeking Grade 1 and those seeking Grade 8 placements must apply online, while parents applying for other grades will need to approach schools directly.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Lebogang Maile, has warned parents against scams and urged them to use the official Gauteng education online applications website.

“All parents who have not yet applied, apply now, submit on time. I want to caution parents against scammers. If you need any assistance, please visit any of our 48 walk-in centres, 15 district offices or your nearest public school.”–Reporting by Musa Mhlongo

GDE 2027 online school applications for Grades 1 & 8 open on August 5