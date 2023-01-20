The Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says the province’s matric class of 2022 should be commended for achieving an 84.4 % pass rate.

This is despite the department facing budgetary constraints. The achievement is a 1.7 % increase from the class of 2021 which posted an 82.8 % pass rate.

Congratulations to Gauteng’s Matric Class of 2022 for achieving an outstanding pass rate of 84.4%. A 1.7% increase from 2021. #MatricResults2022 pic.twitter.com/ZsYHw7ClV2 — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) January 20, 2023

Chiloane was speaking at Soshanguve East secondary school, north of Pretoria, where the province’s top achievers were recognised.

“Despite a difficult environment arising from a rapidly growing system and tough economic conditions, the GDE registered significant achievements in the delivery of quality basic education through its programmes and interventions in the 2022 academic year. Despite severe budget pressures and prevailing material conditions, we have delivered on our core mandate.”

MEC for Education Matome Chiloane announces Gauteng 2022 NSC results in Soshanguve:20/01/2023

[WATCH]: @EducationGP1 MEC @matomekopano expressed how dedication, resilience, and hard work in 2022 proved to be the elements of success for Gauteng’s Class of 2022, who achieved an outstanding pass rate of 84.4%. #MatricResults2022 pic.twitter.com/sgjH0vlamr — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) January 20, 2023

On Friday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga expressed her delight that the Class of 2022 achieved an 80% matric pass rate. This represents a 3.7% increase over 2021. With an 88.5% pass rate, the Free State is once again the best-performing province.

All 15 Gauteng Districts performed above 80%, with four districts being part of the Top 10 Performing Districts in the country, having achieved pass rates of more than 85% each #MatricResults2022 pic.twitter.com/8JCtszvJ00 — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) January 20, 2023