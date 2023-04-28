Free State Health MEC Mathabo Leeto and Mangaung Metro acting mayor Gregory Nthatisi will visit the family of Katlego Bereng in Bloemfontein.

The 32-year-old Bereng’s charred body was found in convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

He was positively identified by police after DNA tests revealed a direct match with his mother Monica Matsie.

Family spokesperson Poppie Bereng says the funeral service will be held next week Saturday.

Katlego’s grieving mother is still grappling with the news that her son’s body was used in aiding Bester to escape from prison.

The family had been looking for Katlego since March 2022.

They searched local hospitals and government mortuary in Bloemfontein but had no luck.

They reported him missing in May last year.